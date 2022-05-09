NIA Intensifies Crackdown On D-gang; Raids 29 Places, Recovers Devices & Fire Arms

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday intensified its crackdown on gangster Dawood Ibrahim's gang as it conducted raids at as many as 29 locations across Maharashtra. The raids that were carried out pertaining to terrorism and criminal activities of the terrorist networks of D-gang, that involves Ibrahim and his associates.

As per the press release, 24 places in Mumbai and five other places in the city's Mira-Bhayandar suburbs were raided by the NIA. The NIA has also named Dawood Ibrahim and his known associates - Anees Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Chikna and Tiger Memon. According to the NIA, they indulged in criminal activities like arms smuggling, narco terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake Indian currency notes (FICN).

It further added that Ibrahim's associates are also in unauthorised possession of key assets that are required for raising terror funds. The NIA has also revealed that the D-gang is also working in active collaboration with terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Al Qaeda.

On Monday, the NIA raided the office of the trustee of Mahim Dargah, Suhail Khandwani and recovered various incriminating materials like electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate,. Moreover, cash and fire arms were also seized, as per the press release.

Earlier on Monday, the NIA also detained Chhota Shakeel's key aide Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit in connection with a case registered against Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim, Haji Anees, Javed Patel and Tiger Memon. As per sources, important documents were seized from his house. A member of the D-Company, Qureshi was deported to India from the UAE in 2006 along with 9 other associates of Ibrahim.

Details of NIA case

The NIA had lodged an FIR against D-company in February 2022 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). As per the FIR registered on February 3, Dawood Ibrahim has been accused of running an international terrorist network - D-Company that is involved in a number of criminal activities.

This includes arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, the underworld crime syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN, and unauthorised possession of assets for raising terror funds. Moreover, the NIA highlighted that D-Company is working in active collaboration with terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al-Qaeda.

It mentioned that Ibrahim controlled his criminal activities in India through his close associates like Haji Anees, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel, Tiger Memon, Haseena Parkar and Iqbal Mirchi. Most importantly, the FIR alleged that the D-Company has created a special unit for striking terror in the people of India by attacking eminent personalities of India including political leaders, businessmen and others by using lethal weapons.

The central agency also revealed that Ibrahim and his associates are planning to instigate and trigger incidents that may lead to violence in various parts of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.