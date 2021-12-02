The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the recent narco-terror cases has revealed that narcotics being pushed into Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab is part of Pakistan’s conspiracy to revive and fund terrorism in the UT. The findings come after the NIA probe into a case pertaining to the recovery of drugs from the Kashmir border. According to the report, a total of 650 kg Heroine, worth more than 1500 crores, have been recovered in 2021 in J&K and Punjab. The Director-General of Police for Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh has confirmed the use of funds raised from narcotics sales for terror revival in the region.

Terror funding in J&K busted

According to exclusive information accessed by Republic TV, the NIA probe has now revealed Narcotics that is being pushed to Jammu and Kashmir as well as Punjab is part of Pakistan’s conspiracy to revive and fund terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. NIA investigation has observed that this is part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based terror outfits. The drugs are being pushed in a bid to raise funds for carrying out terror activities and fund the ground networks of these terror groups.

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic TV reporter, the Director-General of Police for Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh said that there have been several cases where the money raised from the sale of drugs were used in terror-related activities. The DGP said that the money from narcotic deals was used to pay for families of slain terrorists, stone pelters and overground workers. He also informed that there are many FIRs lodged in such cases and several people are on the radar. The information reveals that this was a huge network being run by the Pakistan outfits which have now been busted by the NIA.

The revelation comes following major hauls of drugs by the Indian forces. The Border Security Force recovered 409 KG Heroine from Punjab Indo- Pakistan Border, around 30 KG Heroin from Jammu Indo- Pakistan Border, while the Jammu Police recovered 185 KG Heroin and the Kashmir Police recovered around 50 KG Heroin. Now, the national agency has now found links that the conspiracy is being hatched by Pakistan based terror operators.

Image: PTI