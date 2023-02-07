NIA Makes Seventh Arrest In The PFI Phulwarisharif Case, Two Iron Swords, Banner Seized

The seventh accused in the Phulwarisharif case of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested in Bihar by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) late Sunday. The accused identified as Irshad was actively involved in PFI's criminal conspiracy to spread communal hatred and enmity.

The arrest was made from Jitaura village in Motihari district. The anti-terror agency informed Irshad, a resident of the East Champaran’s Harpur Kahuni, had attended terror training classes, held under the garb of Physical Education at Ahmad Palace, Phulwarisharif, Patna.

NIA conducts multiple searches and arrests two from Motihari, Bihar, in the Phulwarisharif Patna PFI case pic.twitter.com/V3dfO5Rpcp — NIA India (@NIA_India) February 6, 2023

2 Iron swords, PFI banner recovered

The accused also worked at the PFI’s training centres and activities, "A printed PFI banner and two iron swords have been recovered at Irshad's instance from a hideout in Parsauni village in Muzaffarpur district."

The NIA earlier had arrested four persons in the case, associated with PFI’s unlawful and violent activities in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna last year.

Phulwarisharif PFI case

After taking over the investigation, the NIA re-registered the case at Phulwarisharif 10 days after it was registered on July 12, 2022.

In this case, one person, identified as Yakoob, is still absconding. He had recently posted a Facebook post, derogatory and inflammatory in nature to disturb the peace and communal harmony. The post was later lambasted on the social media platform with users trolling Yakoob and posting abusive comments.

The police earlier on Sunday carried out extensive searches at eight locations in Bihar’s Motihari and arrested two people Tanveer Raza alias Barkati and Md Abid alias Aryan, both residents of Bahadurpur, Mehsi, East Champaran. Many digital devices were also seized during the raids.

"Investigations have further revealed that the duo had arranged weapons and ammunition to carry out PFI's plan of targeted killings, for which the targets had been identified and recces had been conducted," said the NIA and added, "They had handed over the arms and ammunition to a PFI trainer, Yakoob, who had been conducting training sessions for PFI cadres."

Image: PTI, ANI