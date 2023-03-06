NIA Nabs 4 In Karnataka For Funding Terror Acts, PM Modi's Bihar Rally Was On Target

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested four people on Sunday, March 5, from Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka for funding terror-related activities. They had funded radical groups to carry out terror activities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar.

The NIA formed 4 teams to nab the 4 accused identified as Mohammed Sinan, Iqbal, Sarfaraz Nawaz and Noufal. The Central investigation agency arrested them as they were transferring funds to several accounts and incriminating documents have been seized from them too.

PM Modi’s Patna rally in July 2022, the prime target

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bihar on July 12, 2022 was to be targeted with terror activities and thus the four accused were being tracked by the agency for the last several months in the case.

According to the investigation, the bank documents revealed huge sums of money was transferred by the accused to the radical groups in Bihar for carrying out the terror acts. It was also further revealed the people taken into custody were also making domestic transfers from Karnataka to other parts of the country.

The raids on the house of the accused also revealed the aim is to make India an Islamic state by 2047, based on the incriminating documents recovered. This apart, a number of top political leaders were on their hit-list.