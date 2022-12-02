NIA Nabs Absconding Chief Of Proscribed Pakistani Outfit ISYF In Ludhiana Court Blast Case

In a big development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 1 arrested the 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast accused Harpreet Singh, who is also an associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode, a Pakistan based, self-styled Chief of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), informed the NIA.

An award of ₹ 10 Lakh was announced on Harpreet Singh, against whom a non-bailable warrant was also issued, said NIA, along with a lookout circular was also opened, it added.

Delhi | National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 1 arrested absconding terrorist Harpreet Singh when he arrived from Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia: NIA

The absconding terrorist, Harpreet Singh was nabbed upon his arrival from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A key aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, Harpreet was one of the conspirators of the blast in the Ludhiana Court Building on December 23, 2021, along with Rode. One dead and many were injured in the blast.

Acting on the directions of Rode, Harpreet coordinated the delivery of the custom-made IED which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates, that was used in the Ludhiana Court Complex blast, according to NIA.

NIA had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Harpreet Singh against whom a non-bailable warrant from the Special NIA court had been issued and a look-out circular was opened. The case filed against him, dated January 13, 2022, was registered under sections 302, 307, 124A and 120B of IPC sections, 13, 15, 16 and 18 of UAPA.

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing one and injuring 6. The prime suspect - Gagandeep Singh - an ex-police personnel was killed in the blast, said the police.

As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom on the third floor inside the court premises. Visuals from the site showed walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14.

