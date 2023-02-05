NIA Names 3 Accused Under UAPA For Conspiring Terror Attacks In Hyderabad Last October

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday, February 5, named three arrested persons -- Mohd Zahed, Maaz Hasan Farooq, and Samiuddin under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for conspiring terror attacks in Telangana's Hyderabad last October.

According to sources, the probe agency filed the First Information Report (FIR) against three accused and others this year on January 25. According to NIA, the key person Zahed, accused in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad had recruited several youth, including Maaz and Samiuddin at the directions of Pakistan-based handlers belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and ISI.

The probe agency confirmed that as per the instructions of Pakistani-based handlers, the main accused -- Zahed conspired with his gang members to carry out terror activities including blasts and lone wolf attacks in Hyderabad city to create terror in the minds of the common public.

Accused was in touch with Pak handlers: NIA

The National Investigation Agency further claimed that Zahed had received hand grenades from Pakistan-based handlers and was planning to hurl them at public gatherings and processions in order to create communal tension.

Zahed was previously arrested in 2005 for his alleged involvement in a suicide bombing case but was released in 2017 due to the lack of evidence, according to sources.

(With agency inputs)