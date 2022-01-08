NIA Probe Reveals Pak-based Terror Groups Using WhatsApp To Radicalise Youth Of Kashmir

Pakistan-based terror groups have now started focusing on WhatsApp and Telegram as mediums to radicalise the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Exclusive details of the investigation carried out by the National Investigation Agency revealed that Commanders of The Resistance Front (TRF) - Rehan and Umer Khalid - have been using WhatsApp to poison the minds of young people and lure them to join terrorist forces. TRF is the off-shoot of Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

As per the NIA report, WhatsApp groups are used by these terror groups to circulate propaganda videos praising slain terrorists, along with audios of provocative speeches given by militants and Pakistan-based fundamentalist preachers. After radicalising the youth, Pakistani handlers use them to plant explosives and carry out attacks on security forces, the report said. One such attempt to carry out a blast in J&K was thwarted by the security forces on June 27, 2021.

Apart from circulating propaganda videos, these Pakistani WhatsApp groups are also used to issue threats to girls in Kashmir, asking them to dress as per Islamic laws or face punishment. Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey had recently referred to the process as digital radicalisation.