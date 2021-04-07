The National Investigation Agency, which is probing the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death cases interrogated the personal driver of prime accused Sachin Vaze late on Tuesday night, after recovering new evidence in the case. The driver had been working for Vaze since 2012 and was also with him on the night of Hiren's death. According to NIA sources, the driver was also serving Vaze, when the latter was surreptitiously leaving for CST station on March 4 - as captured in the CCTV visuals.

NIA sleuths interrogated the driver regarding his whereabouts for six hours till late at night in connection with the latest evidence found by the agency. Meanwhile, Sachin Vaze was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station on Monday to recreate the crime scene.

As per sources, the NIA suspects that on March 4 around 6 PM, Sachin Vaze left the CIU office by jumping over a wall to avoid CCTV cameras and walked towards CST station. He took a train around 7 PM to travel to Thane. The investigators suspect that Vaze made a call to Mansukh Hiren after reaching Thane at around 8 PM and he purportedly took him in an car along with the now arrested constable Vinayak Shinde who is also an accused in the death case. At around 9 PM, Sachin Vaze took a train to Byculla towards Dongri Police station. The businessman, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead the next day.

Sachin Vaze to be produced before the court

The NIA is likely to seek an extension of Sachin Vaze's custody from the court on Wednesday. The tainted cop has been in the agency's custody for 25 days, ever since his arrest on March 13. According to sources, the NIA officials will take Vaze for a medical test, after which he will be produced before the court.

Vaze - the prime suspect in both the Mansukh Hiren Death case and the Antilia bomb scare case was arrested by the NIA, with many of his aides like Riyaz Kazi being questioned periodically. Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh is also at the NIA office at the time of publishing to record his statement.