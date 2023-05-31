NIA Raids 25 Locations In Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar In PFI Linked Phulwari Sharif Case

In a massive crackdown, at least 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala, and Bihar have been raided by a team of the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday in the Popular Front of India Phulwari Sharif case.

The case pertains to the alleged involvement of PFI members in a terror plot in Patna's Phulwari Sharif area. The case was initially registered by the Bihar Police on July 12, 2022, after the arrest of two PFI activists, Mohammed Jalaluddin and Mohammed Mustaque Ahmed. The two men were allegedly found in possession of incriminating documents, including a training manual for PFI cadres. The investigation process was taken over by the NIA on July 22, 2022. Since then, the agency has arrested a total of 13 people in connection with the case. The accused include PFI leaders and activists, as well as some former SIMI members.

On Wednesday, a team of NIA officials arrived in Dakshina Kannada district to trace the probe into the case. Recently, NIA officials conducted raids in Bantwal and Puttur in connection with the same. Mohammed Sinan, a resident of Bantwal, Sarfaraz Nawaz of Sajipa Mooda, Iqbal, and Abdul Rafeeq of Puttur were arrested by NIA officials. Abid KM, a resident of Kunjathur in Kasargod, Kerala, was also taken into NIA custody. Several digital pieces of evidence and documents relating to transactions worth crores of rupees were recovered by the NIA during the raids.

NIA conducts raids in 25 locations across 3 states

(Image Credit: Republic)

NIA search continues for PFI members involved in attempting to create riots during PM's rally in Bihar

Notably, another NIA team is also on the hunt for those involved in attempting riots at PM Modi's event in Bihar. Several sources close to the case and proofs indicated that the conspirators were members of PFI. The incident dates back to July 12, 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bihar to address a political rally, and a case of conspiracy to carry out sabotage at PM Modi's event was lodged back then.

Why is PFI banned in India?

It is significant to mention that the Popular Front of India was banned by the Indian government on September 28, 2022, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The ban was announced by a court after a nationwide crackdown on the PFI, in which more than 300 of its leaders and activists were arrested.