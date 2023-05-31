NIA Raids 3 Locations In Budgam Of Central Kashmir In Terror Case

Expanding its crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at least three locations in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The investigation pertains to a case registered by the national probe agency.

The raids were being assisted by Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials. As per sources, sleuths of the NIA searched the residence of Farooq Ahmad Bhat, who is the son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, and the house of Zubair Ahmad Dar, son of late Abdul Hamid Dar, both residents of Aripanthan, a village in Beerwah tehsil of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Another team raided the residential house of Ali Mohammad Dar, son of Ghulam Ahmad, in the same village of the district, confirmed the sources.

(Image Credit: Republic)

An official confirmed that raids are being conducted in connection with a case already registered at the NIA office. The details of the case will be shared later, he said.

Earlier, the NIA had carried out raids in South Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian as part of its investigation into a terror funding case. The investigation was conducted in connection with the terror funding and criminal conspiracy hatched by the terror groups operating under various pseudonyms at the behest of their Pakistani commanders or handlers.