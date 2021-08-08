Last Updated:

Secession Of J&K From India Plot: NIA Raids 56 Locations Linked To Jamaat E Islami

In the biggest-ever crackdown, Multiple teams of the National Investigation Agency on Sunday morning conducted raids across 56 locations in the Union Territory

Written By
Gursimran Singh
NIA raids in Kashmir

Image: ANI/Twitter


In the biggest-ever crackdown, Multiple teams of the National Investigation Agency on Sunday morning conducted raids across 56 locations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Raids were conducted in four districts of Jammu and all 10 districts of Kashmir valley including Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Rajouri, Ramban, Shopian and Srinagar.

“More than 50 teams were constituted to carry out biggest crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami in Kashmir valley as well as in parts of Jammu region. All raids started at around five in the morning and some of them are still under way after almost 9 hours. We have seized JeI Books, transactions, notes, mobile, laptops etc. in raids so far,” Senior official told Republic.

NIA has raided all senior leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), an organisation banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for anti-national and subversive activities, but is continuing activities covertly even after Ban by Union Government. A case in this regard was registered by National Investigation Agency in New Delhi Police Station. 

A top official of the agency told Republic that Jamaat-e-Islami has links with the United Jihad Council based in Pakistan which is an umbrella organisation of all terror outfits and has agenda of separating J&K from the Union of India and to merge Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan and thus establish Islamic Law. Terror outfit  Hizbul Mujahideen is also part of this conspiracy against India. 

Sources told Republic that the IG rank officer of NIA is camping in Kashmir to supervise the biggest crackdown on JEI in Jammu and Kashmir valley. NIA has raided several employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Government who was also part of a conspiracy separating J&K from India and merge it with Pakistan. 

“NIA is probing funding of Jamaat-e-Islami in last few years. It has links with Hizbul; many hizbul terrorists joined terror group after being part of Jamaat-e-Islami. Links of Jamaat-e-Islami with separatist leaders also being probed,” official added.

Among 56 locations raided, two important locations were the residence of Advocate Zahid Ali, Chief Spokesperson of Jama’at-e-Islami and Office of Falah-e-Aam, a trust of Jama’at-e-Islami. Schools run by the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) were spreading the ideology of the separation of J&K from India and its merger with Pakistan.

First Published:
