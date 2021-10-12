NIA Raids 5 Locations In Delhi-NCR In Connection With Mundra Port Drug Bust

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at 5 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the Mundra port drug seizure case. The development comes nearly a month after nearly 3,000 kg of Heroin was seized from the Gujarat Port. The raids follow the multi-city October 9 searches during which the NIA conducted searches in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Vijayawada at the premises of the accused who is said to be involved in the import of semi-processed talc stones with contraband. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered after the drug bust.

To probe the larger terror-narcotics nexus and alleged hawala transactions, the NIA also conducted raids at 16 locations in J&K in a case linked to the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various Tanzeems on Tuesday. A terror angle has been alleged in connection to the Mundra port drug bust, which is going to be probed by the Gujarat ATS. As per sources, the instability in Afghanistan is emerging as a focal point in the case. Questions have been raised over whether drug cartels are using the money earned from heroin to fund the Taliban. Post the drug haul, Adani Ports had released a trade advisory stating that it will no longer accept containerized cargo from Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Mundra port drug bust

On September 12, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988.21 kg (almost 3 tonnes) of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port. As per reports, the heroin was imported by a trading company registered in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and was declared as 'semi-processed talc stones' originating from Afghanistan to be shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat. The heroin came packed in in plastic pipes and was painted to resemble bamboos. The narcotics were meant to be taken to Delhi, and afterwards, to other states, especially Punjab. A couple- Machavaram Sudhakar and his wife Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaisali, were arrested by the DRI in the case on September 17. The DRI also arrested Coimbatore resident Rajkumar P the following day, on September 18.