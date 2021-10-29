NIA Raids 8 Locations Across J&K's Srinagar, Baramulla In Terror Funding Case

In a massive crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, conducted raids in eight locations across Baramulla and Srinagar districts after examination of nine terror operatives in the valley earlier. Several suspected terror operatives have been detained and arrests are expected soon. The crackdown is being carried out in relation to the Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case, which is an umbrella FIR under which all recent cases, including targeted civilian killings in J&K, are being probed.

On ground visuals accessed by Republic Media Network showed the presence of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police along with the NIA that was carrying out searches since 5 am.

Arrested Fayaz Ahmed's residence searched

Significant updates brought by Republic sources from outside NIA's raid mentioned that Fayaz Ahmed was arrested yesterday and his residence was searched today (October 29). The original case of the current NIA raids is registered in New Delhi and searches are being conducted on all terror outfits including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and TRF. Moreover, On Ground Workers' (OGW) documents like laptops and other electronics have also been recovered.

NIA raids on Jamaat-e-Islami over terror funding case

On Wednesday, the NIA had informed that the premises of seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir were searched in relation to the Jamaat-e-Islami terror funding case.

NIA conducts searches in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir in Jamaat-e-Islami ( JeI) terror funding case pic.twitter.com/Rk2nF5IKZU — NIA India (@NIA_India) October 27, 2021

NIA arrests 8 from J&K over terror links

NIA arrested eight people in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case after conducting raids in six districts of Jammu & Kashmir earlier on Friday. The raids were conducted over attacks carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Al Badr. The agency had also informed that the arrested ones are terror operatives of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been instrumental in providing logistical and material support to terrorists.

First hybrid terrorist killed in J&K

Meanwhile, swift action by J&K forces helped in eliminating the first hybrid terrorist - Javed Ahmed Wani - who had assisted terrorist Gulzar in attacking two innocent non-Kashmiri labourers. However, after Gulzar was neutralised, Wani shifted his base to Baramulla from Kulgam. The hybrid terror system is an emerging challenge for forces in the valley and this operation is being deemed a big success.