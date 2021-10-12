NIA Raids At Least Seven Locations In J&K With Links To Active On-ground Terror Networks

After the successful arrest of two TRF terrorists and three ISIS operatives, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched raids in seven different locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Baramulla. According to the on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, these raids are launched in a new case registered by the NIA. The case is linked to terror outfits using overground Pakistan-based networks for carrying out terror activities in the valley. Significantly, this is the second major search operation launched in two days. On October 10, nearly 15 locations were investigated by the Central agency.

It should also be mentioned here that top-ranked NIA officers are involved in the operation that follows several tragic incidents of targeted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. The team comprises of an IT rank officer and the special director of the Intelligence Bureau from Delhi. The team reached the valley region on October 11. The investigation agency officials are also expected to develop strategies to control the grim situation in the Union Territory.

NIA's swift action in J&K

At first, the NIA, on October 12 had conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two TRF operatives in the LeT-TRF conspiracy case. The terrorists were identified as Tawseef Ahmed Wani and Faiz Ahmed Khan. Searches were carried in seven locations of the Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla districts. In a statement, the NIA asserted, "Pakistan-based handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT and their associates based in J&K had conspired to cause extensive terror activities for harming general public."

Later, the NIA conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested three ISIS operatives in the ISIS Voice of Hind case. This time the searches were carried out at locations in Srinagar, and Anantnag districts. The arrested terrorists were identified as Tawheed Latief, Suhail Ahmad and Afshan Parvez.

The arrested terrorists were said to have used social media applications for communications with Gul. Sajjad was operating various modules across the valley through the arrested terrorists. The NIA has been carrying out swift action in raiding locations of Jammu and Kashmir to eradicate the terror networks. In recent times at least three TRF-based terrorists were also killed by the Security Forces in separate encounters in the valley.