In a significant development in the ongoing investigations of the Jammu and Kashmir terrorist conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of raids aimed at disrupting the activities of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) associated with banned terrorist organisations backed by Pakistan. The NIA's operations were carried out in Shopian, Awantipora, and Pulwama districts of Kashmir. Notably, the premises of sympathisers and cadres belonging to newly-formed terror outfits were targeted.

These outfits include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, and others. These groups have been found to have affiliations with well-known banned organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda, according to the NIA.

Role of Overground Workers in Kashmir's Terror Ecosystem

During the raids, the NIA seized several digital devices containing substantial volumes of incriminating data. These findings have once again highlighted the important role played by Overground Workers (OGWs) in the terrorist ecosystem in the Kashmir Valley. OGWs, often referred to as hybrid terrorists, provide crucial support and assistance to militants and terrorists operating from Pakistan. Their activities include logistic support, acting as couriers for arms and ammunition, and aiding in recruitment efforts.

Notably, the OGWs provide support to foreign terrorists (Pakistan-based) and Kashmiri militants. According to the NIA, the latest bust on these terror networks was carried out after a suo moto case was registered by the NIA on June 21, 2022.

"These cadres and workers have been involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices, funds, narcotic substances and arms and ammunitions," NIA officials stated. Further investigations revealed the involvement of Pakistan-based operatives who employed the use of social media platforms to promote terror. Moreover, the arms and ammunition were being delivered to the infiltrators from across the border via drones.

Disrupting the Terror Infrastructure

The NIA's targeted raids aim to disrupt the activities of these banned outfits by focussing on their sympathisers and facilitators. By neutralising the support network and infrastructure, security agencies strive to dismantle the terror ecosystem and prevent further acts of violence and terror in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA's investigations into the Jammu and Kashmir terrorist conspiracy case remain ongoing, with the agency actively working to unravel the networks and individuals involved in the region's terror activities.

The raids on hybrid terrorists and OGWs demonstrate the determination to dismantle the terror infrastructure and ensure the safety and security of the Kashmir Valley. As the investigations progress, it is expected that further actions will be taken to apprehend individuals involved in planning and executing terrorist activities, ultimately bringing them to justice and maintaining peace in the region.