NIA Raids In Delhi, Kerala And Karnataka In Connection With Alleged ISIS-linked Group

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at several locations in Delhi, Kerala, and Karnataka in connection to a group that is allegedly linked to ISIS. The NIA team is carrying out raids at Delhi's Jafrabad area and searching two locations in Bengaluru and four locations in Kochi and Kunoor.

NIA team has also raided a PFI (Popular Front of India) worker's home in the Malappuram district of Kerala. The investigative agency is said to have conducted multiple raids at the homes of other PFI leaders in other districts of Kerala.

As per reports, a large number of youngsters from Northern Kerala have joined ISIS and left for countries like Afghanistan. The Central investigation agency reportedly wants to find out which of the PFI leaders is behind sending the youth abroad to join ISIS.

ISIS-Kannur Case

Meanwhile, in January, a special NIA court in Delhi had sentenced an ISIS terrorist to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the ISIS-Kannur Case. Accused Shajahan VK, resident of Kannur, Kerala had been arrested by the NIA in 2017 from the IGI Airport on deportation by the Turkish authorities. A member of the proscribed international terrorist organization ISIS, Shajahan Velluva Kandy had gone to Turkey via Malaysia with an intention to go to Syria to fight on behalf of ISIS before he was apprehended by the Turkish authorities in February 2017. His attempt to flee the country using an Indian passport was once again stopped by Turkey in July 2017 who deported him back to India.

In October 2016, the NIA had busted an ISIS module from Kanakamala in Kannur district when the outfit's members were holding a meeting to chalk out plans to carry out terror attacks against prominent people. The plan of the terror organization was to target judges, police officers, politicians, foreign tourists (especially Jews visiting Kodaikanal), and Muslims belonging to the Ahmadiyya sect. The NIA revealed that members of ISIS were hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Government, conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighboring states to seize Southern India.