NIA Raids Mukhtar Ahmed's Residence In J&K's Kupwara District Over Terror-funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday morning raided the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the on-ground information accessed by Republic Media Network, the searches were conducted at Mukhtar Ahmed's residence in Kupwara's Buniyar area. It is important to highlight here that Ahmed was arrested in April 2021 after heroin consignment was recovered from him. Visuals outside the spot show vehicles of Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as NIA conducts its investigation.

The current raids are linked with illegal terror funding coming from Pakistan as earlier drug consignments were received from the neighbouring country where Mukhtar was involved. At that time the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was handling the case and had talked about handing over the investigation to the NIA. The consignment was supposed to “extend financial support to the militant organizations within the valley,” as informed by the police officials.

NIA raids in Kashmir

Last month, the NIA had conducted a major operation with raids in 56 locations of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Raids were conducted in four districts of Jammu and all 10 districts of Kashmir valley including Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Rajouri, Ramban, Shopian and Srinagar. At that time the Central Agency had raided all senior leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), an organisation banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for anti-national and subversive activities, but is continuing activities covertly even after being ban by Union Government. A case in this regard was registered by National Investigation Agency in New Delhi Police Station.

NIA raids on terror-funding cases

In August, the NIA had conducted several raids on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir over terror-funding cases. These searches were majorly conducted in Bandipora as inputs were received of terror funding activities by the 2019 banned group, Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir. During August raids, the investigative agency had seized certain digital evidence and documents of Jamaat-e-Islami members. After getting significant inputs regarding the group's involvement in financially assisting terrorists through Pakistan, the investigative agency had conducted raids ahead of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had lambasted the Centre over raids in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.