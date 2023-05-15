NIA Raids Multiple Locations In J&K In Jamaat-e-Islami Terror Funding Case, Docs Seized

As the crackdown on terror continues in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at more than 9 locations in South Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian in a terror funding case in connection to Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir-- an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Agency has seized some documents and evidence . Moreover, the state investigation agency (SIA) also conducted raids in the Poonch district in which one person from the Raiku district was detained. Notably, this comes after the recent terrorist attacks on the Indian forces in the Rajouri and Poonch districts of J&K, in which about 10 Indian soldiers were martyred.

The raids and searches pertain to a 2022 case filed in the Jammu police station in connection to terror groups based in Pakistan, and various offshoots of them operating under pseudo-names like People’s Anti-Fascist Front, the resistance front, Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF). This was the new strategy adopted after Article 370 abrogation and the Pulwama terror attack to avoid international scrutiny connecting terror attacks to Pakistan.

Crackdown against terror in J&K

Earlier on May 11, the Central anti-terror agency conducted searches in Budgam and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir. On May 4, raids were carried out by the NIA in the case related to separatist and secessionist activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami. Even after being declared as a terror organisation under UAPA Act on February 28, 2019, the Jamaat-e-Islami continues to fund terror in the valley.

In the various searches across J&K, the agency has revealed the proscribed outfit has been raising donations domestically and also from abroad. The funds are also being purportedly collected under the guise of charitable purposes like education and health.

"The funds were, instead, being used for violent and secessionist activities in J&K. They were also being channeled to proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well-organized networks of Jamaat-e-Islami cadres," said the NIA. The NIA informed Jamaat-e-Islami is also engaged in the activities of recruiting youth (Rukuns) in J&K for carrying out violent disruptive, and secessionist activities.