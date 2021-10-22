NIA Raids Multiple Locations In J&K Over Terrorist Attacks By LeT, JeM, Hizbul And Others

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir with cases pertaining to terrorism conspiracy. According to the NIA statement, quoted by ANI, the searches are being conducted over attacks carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Al Badr. The action from the National agency comes hardly a few days after taking over the case of targeted civilian killing in the valley region.

NIA conducting multiple searches over violent terrorist attacks:

NIA takes over J&K targeted civilian killings probe

The reports of the NIA to take over the probe into four cases, including the killing of ML Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and pharmacist came on October 19. The other three cases include the killings of Virendra Paswan, Supinder Kaur, and Deepak Chand. In addition, the killing of two non-local labourers in Kulgam will also be probed by the Central agency. At that time, sources had informed that NIA is looking into the role of Pakistan in the killings as 'lone wolf' attacks carried out by an overground network of terrorist organisations. Sources said that the NIA is waiting for an official notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

What is 'lone Wolf' attacks by terrorists?

Last week, the NIA had discovered that killers executing 'lone wolf' type attacks on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are operating on the behest of their handler from across the border in Pakistan, informed sources. The attacks are being carried to derail the developmental agenda of BJP and to oppose the government's plans of extending domicile status to people from outside of the valley, NIA sources had revealed.

The agency had also unearthed a plot by the 'Kashmir Fight' blog. According to NIA sources, in its issue in September 2021, the blog has talked about the non-locals in the valley and has warned non-locals to either leave the valley or face wrath. The blog site was blocked by the concerned Ministry after getting the written request from Jammu and Kashmir Police. The security forces have stated that the blog and the blogger have spread fear among the Kashmir population. Notably, Kashmir Fight has been running a malicious campaign against social-political elements, police, judiciary, media etc for the past few years.