NIA Raids Nearly 50 Locations In J&K In Connection With Banned Outfit Jamaat-e-Islami

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday morning swung into action as they launched one of the biggest raids in nearly 50 locations of Jammu and Kashmir including Budgam, Indora, Doda, Ramban, Anantnag, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Shopian and other districts. Reportedly, the raids were launched in connection with the 2019 banned group, Jamaat-e-Islami. According to the on-ground information accessed by Republic Media Network, certain digital evidence and documents of Jamaat-e-Islami members have also been seized by the NIA. After getting significant inputs regarding the group's involvement in financially assisting terrorists through Pakistan, the investigative agency conducted raids ahead of Independence Day.

Significantly, these are also the same areas from where security officials have nabbed several terrorists in recent days. Vehicles of Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were seen in some areas as they are providing security to the NIA senior officials. The agency officials had reached the Union Territory two days ago as anti-national movements from Jamaat-e-Islami members were observed. More details are awaited on the development.

NIA raids in Kashmir

The Central Agency conducted nearly ten raids in the month of July and this is the second raid in the month of August. On August 4, the Agency had detained two suspects in connection with the ISIS module. The raids were also in connection with ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop, and Instagram. As per the on-ground information, through these channels, ISIS was allegedly propagating violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and is radicalising and recruiting the youth to the terrorist module.

Prior to that, on July 31, NIA had formed several teams and raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir over a terror-funding case. At least 12 locations of different districts of Kashmir including Shopian and Anantnag, and in Jammu were raided. After receiving crucial evidence, the NIA teams launched these raids to bust the Modus Operandi of the terror funding.

Earlier, the raids were conducted for two consecutive days (July 11, 12) in Anantnag, Jammu, and Kashmir with links to ISIS terror activities. J&K police, CRPF and other intelligent forces had also conducted the interrogations over terror activities and funding. At that time, the officials had detained over five people with links to terrorist activities.