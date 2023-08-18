NIA Raids On In Jammu And Kashmir As Part Of Probe Into Pakistan Terror Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The raids are being carried out in connection with a Pakistan terror conspiracy case registered in NIA Jammu Police Station.

This case in question is linked to an umbrella First Information Report (FIR) on a Pakistan-run terror conspiracy. The case was registered at the NIA's Jammu Police station in June 2022.

The agency has carried out more than 50 raids in relation to this case so far and is actively working towards dismantling the networks and individuals involved in this alleged conspiracy.

The case pertains to conspiracies hatched by terrorist organisations involving collection and distribution of narcotics, cash, weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including remote-control operated sticky bombs or magnetic bombs via drone.

(This is a developing story)