NIA Raids Over 50 Locations In Northern India To Dismantle Gangster-terror-drug Nexus

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations across states in a bid to dismantle the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers based in India and abroad. The raids were conducted in more than 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Delhi-NCR region by the separate teams of NIA in coordination with state police forces simultaneously at certain locations of the gangsters based on some specific inputs,

As per sources, gangster Naresh Shetty's house in Haryana's Jhajjar and Kabbadi promoter Jagga Jandia of residence in Punjab's Bathinda are being raided.

The raids came after a few most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India as well as abroad were identified and booked. These gangs were spearheading and carrying out many terror and criminal activities using the cyber-space to publicise their crimes to create fear among the public at large. "The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals including doctors etc., had created a widespread scare among the people," the NIA had said earlier.

The NIA investigations also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters, and drug smuggling cartels who were operating from both within and outside the country. Many of these gang leaders and members had fled from India and are now operating in foreign countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Australia, China, etc.

"Preliminary Investigations have revealed that these gangs were carrying out targeted killings, including those of prominent people, to terrorise the general public to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons", as per ANI.

In the past nine months, security forces have observed the illegal entry of 191 drones into Indian territory from neighboring Pakistan, raising major concerns in terms of internal security in the country.

NIA arrests 1 suspect in Lashkar drone module

NIA on Friday carried out a raid at one location in the border district of Poonch. The raids were in connection with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operated Drone dropping module from across the border which was sending weapons and explosives to the Indian Territory. The NIA has detained one suspect identified as Mohammad Zaman and two mobile phones of the said person have been seized. Questioning of the person detained is going on at Sawjian Police Station, Poonch.

Official on the condition of anonymity said, “Raid is being conducted in the case related to interception of a drone used for delivery of consignments of arms/ammunition/explosives by a key module of TRF, an offshoot of LeT, which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers”.

"TRF operatives were in constant touch with Pakistani handlers of LeT and were receiving consignments of arms/ammunition/explosives and other terrorist hardware via drones in Indian territory near IB in the Samba Sector."

“These weapon consignments were being further supplied to TRF terrorists in Kashmir for the execution of terrorist attacks on minorities, migrants, and security forces. The case was initially registered in PS Rajbagh, Kathua as FIR no. 114/2022 dated 29.05.2022 and was re-registered by NIA on 30.07.2022,” the official added.

(Image: AP)