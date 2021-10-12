The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers on Tuesday conducted searches at homes of Maoist sympathisers in Coimbatore, sources informed Republic TV. According to sources, the NIA searched the houses of persons arrested with Maoist connections. The NIA teams held raids at the homes of all three Maoist supporters in Coimbatore.

According to police, NIA teams conducted searches at the house of Dinesh, who was earlier arrested by the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in February over suspicion of Maoist links. The NIA also searched the residence of one Danish, who was also arrested for his alleged involvement in various UAPA cases. Both of these persons are now jailed in Kerala. Further, NIA officials also held a raid at the house of Santhosh, who was reportedly involved in Maoist activities and has been absconding for the last five years, at Angalakurichi in nearby Pollachi.

NIA conducts raids at several locations

Apart from the houses in Coimbatore, special teams of NIA held searches at Krishnagiri, Salem, Coimbatore, Theni and Sivaganga districts. The NIA conducted simultaneous searches at several locations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka on suspected Maoist training centres and hideouts. Earlier, investigators had gathered details on the training programme from different sources and decided to go ahead with the raids. All locations connected to the individuals involved in the matter is being searched by the NIA.

NIA arrests former LTTE Intelligence wing member

Earlier on October 6, the NIA informed that it has detained a Sri Lankan national and a former member of the intelligence branch of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Chennai, a major conspirator in the Vizhinjam Arms case in Kerala. Satkunam alias Sabesan, 47, was arrested on Tuesday, 5 October, from his current residence in Chennai's Valsaravakkam in connection with the Vizhinjam Arms case for his involvement in the trafficking of arms and drugs from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and using the proceeds to further and support the revival of the LTTE, a Tamil militant organisation based in northeastern Sri Lanka.

The case was filed against six Sri Lankan nationals based on the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) complaint that five AK-47 rifles and thousands of rounds of 9mm ammunition, as well as 300 kg of heroin, were seized off the coast of Minicoy on March 18 this year during the interception of the fishing vessel Ravihansi by the Coast Guard. According to the NIA investigation, the accused Satkunam organised conspiracy meetings of LTTE sympathisers in India and played a critical role in routing drug trafficking proceeds to former LTTE cadres in Sri Lanka for the rebirth of the LTTE.

Image: ANI