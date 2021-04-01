NIA Raids Restaurant In South Mumbai; Owner Linked To Sachin Vaze's SIM Cards Supplier

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the Antilia bomb scare case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren, conducted raids at a hotel in south Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. NIA sleuths reached the hotel located in the Soni building near the Babulnath temple around 12.45 pm and asked the customers as well as hotel staff members to vacate the premises, the official said.

According to sources, the owner of the hotel allegedly supplied SIM cards to a cricket bookie Naresh Dhare, who is currently in the NIA custody. It is alleged that these sim cards were then supplied to arrested cop Vinayak Shinde, and ultimately to accused Sachin Vaze. Suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, who was arrested last month in connection with the case, was recently brought to the Babulnath area by the NIA as part of its investigation, he said.

As per Maharashtra ATS sources that was earlier investigating the case, Dhare had provided 5 SIM cards to Sachin Vaze and Vinayak Shinde. One of the Gujarat SIM Cards was used by Vaze to make the last call that Mansukh Hiren had received, as per the team.

NIA recovers laptop, hard disks from Mithi river

The gelatin sticks found in the vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's residence last month were procured by Vaze, NIA sources claimed on Wednesday. The agency on Sunday recovered a laptop, a printer, two hard disks, two-vehicle number plates, two DVRs and two CPUs from the Mithi river with the help of divers. Moreover, NIA has seized seven vehicles including a Green Scorpio, white Innova, two black Mercedez Benz cars, a Land Cruiser Prado, a black Volvo and a white Mitsubishi Outlander. The agency is also tracing a black Audi allegedly used by Vaze.

The NIA is probing the alleged role of Vaze in parking the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence on February 25 and in the murder of the Scorpio owner Mansukh Hiren. The body of Hiren was found in a creek in Mumbra town of neighbouring Thane district on March 5.