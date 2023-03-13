NIA Raids Terror Suspect In Srinagar In ISIS Kerala Module Case, Digital Devices Seized

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir against one of the accused in the ISIS Kerala Module case.

The investigating agency conducted searches at Uzair Azhar Bhat's house, who is suspected to be a part of the conspiracy, and seized his digital devices for further examination and probe.

NIA traces links in ISIS Kerala Module case

In 2021, the central agency began investigating Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya, resident of Kadannamanna, District Mallapuram (Kerala), who was executing various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms, such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram.

While the probe was underway, it was found that Mohammad Ameen was in touch with one Deepthi Marla of Kerala, who had married Anas Abdul Rahiman of Mangalore. She had gone to Dubai in 2015 to pursue higher studies where she met Mizha Siddeeque and later both started gaining interest in ISIS.

As per NIA, "In 2019, they tried to do Hijrah to Khorasan and reached Tehran, Iran. After reaching Tehran, their contact with ISIS operatives based in Khorasan could not be established. "

It added, "They both returned to India, and Deepthi got in touch with Ameen, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar alias Abdullah and others, and made plans to undertake Hijrah to ISIS-administered territory. In January 2020, she went to Srinagar in January 2020 to meet Obaid to plan the Hijrah and stayed in Srinagar for one week."

One of the probable contacts between Deepthi and Obaid, is Uzair Azhar Bhat, who is believed to have been associated with the conspiracy. His house in Karfali Mohalla, Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) was raided.