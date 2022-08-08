NIA Raids Underway At Multiple Locations In Jammu, Doda In Terror Funding Case

In a huge development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams have been carrying out multiple raids at several places in the Jammu and Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, August 08 in connection to the terror funding case ahead of Independence day.

Notably, on Monday, the NIA started raiding several places in the Jammu and Doda district pertaining to a terror funding case on how terror sympathisers aided terror and separatist activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. J&K police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have cordoned off the area so that one is allowed to make in and out movement in the concerned areas where the raids are underway. They are also deployed to prevent the law and order situation in the region while the raids by the central agency are underway.

NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu & Doda districts

As per the preliminary information, during the raids in Jammu and Doda districts, some of the suspected documents and digital devices from the suspected terror sympathisers have been seized by the investigating agency. In addition to that NIA has been looking into the bank transactions as well as phone records of these terror sympathisers who provided funds to the banned organisation to carry out terror and separatist-related activities in the Union Territory.

It is pertinent to mention that the case is related to the funding of a banned organisation which carries out terror and separatist-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir after being funded by the terror sympathisers. Notably, similar raids were conducted in Jammu and Doda districts by the NIA teams a year back on the same day.

This comes following State Investigation Agency (SIA) raids across J&K in connection with a terror funding case. Sources revealed that the SIA raids were conducted in a total of seven locations in North Kashmir in the Baramulla, Poonch, and Kupwara regions. It is pertinent to mention that the crackdown on terror and terror sympathisers continues in J&K by investigating agencies post the abrogation of Article 370.