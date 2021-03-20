NIA Re-creates Crime-scene Near Antilia, Compares Sachin Vaze's Walk To 'PPE Man'

In its probe into the Antilia bomb scare, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday escorted suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to re-create the crime scene near Mukhesh Ambani's residence where the abandoned Scorpio was found on February 25.

In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, the controversial Mumbai Police officer can be seen walking in an over-sized Kurta, a mask, and a handkerchief over his head to re-enact the movement of the 'PPE man' spotted outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence that night. Vaze was first made to walk without a mask and handkerchief with the NIA attempting to check his normal walk and then again, in clothes similar to the 'PPE man' from the CCTV grab. He was made to go back-and-forth several times with the investigation body recording his walk both from the front and back.

Earlier, the NIA had confirmed that the man clad in a PPE suit the night when the abandoned Scorpio was parked outside Antilia was in fact Sachin Vaze who had donned over-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity while also trying to hide his body language. "In the CCTV footage, Sachin Waze could be seen with his head covered with a large handkerchief so that no one could identify him. He was wearing an oversized kurta-pajama, and not PPE coverall, in an attempt to mask his body language & face," the NIA said in a statement.

Ascertaining the identity of the PPE man had turned out to be a major turning point in the investigation. The top cop was arrested by the NIA night under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged involvement in the case.

Amid this, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred due to lapses in the probe, as stated by the Maharashtra state government. Moreover, the NIA has now also taken up the investigation into the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren after receiving approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as per sources.

An NIA special court has remanded Vaze to NIA custody till March 25.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.