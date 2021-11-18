NIA Reaches Maharashtra's Nanded To Probe Maoist Links In Drugs Bust Case

Following the Narcotic Control Bureau's massive drug bust, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is now at Maharashtra's Nanded district to investigate the matter. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had seized a consignment of 1,127 kg of marijuana on Monday morning. The NIA is currently probing the case at Nanded and is looking into possible Maoist links. The NIA hs interrogated the two arrested accused in the case to investigate possible Maoist funding.

According to sources, the NCB is in plans to use drones in the probe to locate the production units of the marijuana, which is believed to be in Andhra Pradesh. NCB officer Sameer Wankhede had earlier confirmed the massive drug bust in Maharashtra's Nanded district. He had also informed that two accused were arrested in relation to the case.

Now, the NIA team is at Nanded and is taking further the probe into the Maharashtra drug bust. According to sources, the mastermind behind the production of this massive marijuana consignment is believed to be in Andhra Pradesh. The production is believed to be done in a Naxalite area. The NCB is planning to use drones to scan the areas believed to be part of the Naxalite’s production plant.

Nanded drugs bust

NCB seized 1,127 Kg of marijuana in Maharashtra's Nanded district after the drug consignment was brought from Andhra Pradesh. Two people have been intercepted and produced at court. "Mumbai NCB has seized 1,127 kgs consignment this morning in Nanded district. It was being brought from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra. Two people were intercepted; they will be produced before the court. Probe underway," Wankhede had said.

The NCB officials reportedly got a tip-off about the huge quantity of drugs being brought to Maharashtra and accordingly a trap was laid. The drugs were recovered from a truck. During the search, 1,127 kgs of narcotic substances were recovered. The drugs were reportedly hidden inside gunny bags.

"This consignment was to be delivered at Jalgaon (MH) and for onwards distribution to other parts of Maharashtra. It is pertaining to mention that the seizure of 1,127 Kgs of Marijuana (Ganja) is one of the highest quantity seizures done by NCB, Mumbai. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No 98/2021. Follow-up operation is going on to nab the receiver," the NCB had said in a statement.

(Image: Republic/ANI)