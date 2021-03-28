NIA Recovers 'stolen' Number Plates From Mithi River; Sachin Vaze Confronted

In a shocking turn of events in the Antilia bomb scare case, the National Investigative Agency that had taken ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to the Mithi river on Sunday, with the help of 11 divers, has recovered two number plate. The number of both license plates are identical and is said to belong to a vehicle that was stolen from Auranganabad and was blacklisted by the Regional Transport Office on November 17, 2020.

Besides the number plates, two CCTV DVRs, two CPUs, a hard disk, a laptop and a printer among other evidence has also been recovered from the river, which were allegedly thrown into the river as part of 'evidence destruction' by Vaze's aide API Riyaz Kazi.

Earlier on Sunday, CCTV footage at a number plate shop was accessed by Republic TV in which Riyaz Kazi was seen entering a number plate shop in Mumbai and have a conversation with the owner of the outlet. He was also seen taking away DVDs and a computer from the shop, which he later allegedly destroyed at the Mithi river.

Riyaz Kazi was previously summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Mumbai Police's ATS in connection with the Antilia bomb scare probe and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. Both ATS and NIA reportedly suspect that Kazi helped Sachin Vaze get the fake number plates.

Antilia, Mansukh Hiren and the involvement of Vaze

A car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia on February 25, at around 3 PM, after which an investigation started and in the primary investigation it was revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday.

Not even 10 days after the incident, the owner of the car was found dead at Kalwa creek. While the police claimed that it was a case of suicide, the wife of the deceased alleged murder and thereafter, the Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder.

The next cop to come under the scanner was then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car, and was arrested on March 20 sent to custody till April 3.

NIA, which has seized Sachin Vaze's laptop, some mobile phones, iPad, and documents from his office has also seized several luxury cars from Vaze's office and home - including a black Mercedes and White Landcruiser Prado - in which Hiren was seen travelling with Vaze. NIA has claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site.

While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month - which has been refuted by NCP.

Moreover, while handing over the Hiren murder case to NIA, Maharashtra ATS has stated to a Thane court Vaze's raid at a bar on the intervening night of Feb 4 & 5 had been no more than a ruse.