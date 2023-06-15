NIA Releases Pictures Of 45 People Involved In Attack On Indian Mission In London

Why you're reading this: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday released the pictures of 45 people who were responsible for vandalising the Indian High Commission and exhibiting disrespect towards the tricolour in London that took place in March and sought their identification.

3 things you need to know:

On March 19, 2023, a group of pro-Khalistan supporters vandalised the High Commission building in London, UK. The anti-Indian elements carrying Khalistani flags also scaled the balcony of the building and attempted to remove the Indian national flag.

A case was initially registered in this matter to the Special Cell of Delhi police, but later it was transferred to the NIA on the directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On Wednesday, the agency released pictures of 45 individuals who were behind the attack on the High Commission.

NIA releases pictures of people involved in attack on Indian Mission

The agency has issued a lookout notice, seeking the identification of the 45 individuals believed to be responsible for this reprehensible act. "On 19.03.23 these persons were involved in an attack on the High Commission of India, London. They caused grievous injury and disrespected the Indian National Flag," it said in a statement on Wednesday. It has also issued a W hatsApp number +917290009373 for the information on the accused.

The release of pictures showcasing the individuals involved aims to mobilise public support and cooperation in the investigation. By involving the public, the NIA hopes to gather valuable information that can aid in tracking down the culprits and uncovering the motive behind this audacious assault on India's diplomatic representation.

(Credit: Twitter/@NIA_India)

On Monday, the agency released over two-hour of CCTV footage of the Khalitani attack on the High Commission in London. The NIA appealed to the public to provide information regarding the people seen in the CCTV footage to the agency in the public interest.

"CCTV footage of the attack by anti-national elements on High Commission of India London, which happened on 19.03.2023 is uploaded above. All the members of the public are requested to provide any information regarding the persons seen in the footage to the NIA in the public interest. Information may be provided on Whatsapp No +917290009373. The identity of the informant shall be kept secret," the agency said.

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CCTV footage of the attack by anti-national elements on High Commission of India London.https://t.co/UG0aM5Ag7N pic.twitter.com/oZXpdlQR6L — NIA India (@NIA_India) June 12, 2023

What happened on March 19 in London?

On March 19, pro-Khalistan supporters gathered outside Indian High Commission, raising anti-India slogans and waving separatist Khalistani flags. One of the separatist elements climbed the Commission building's balcony and grabbed the tricolour in an attempt to pull it down.

A video capturing the same incident went viral. The video showcased a Khalistani protester standing on the balcony, making an attempt to remove the Indian flag. Towards the end of the video, another individual emerged from inside the High Commission building, stepping onto the balcony to foil the malicious attempt.

The incident drew sharp criticism from the Indian government which lashed out at the UK authorities and sought an explanation for the 'lack of protection' at the Commission's facilities. Also, the act of disrespecting the Indian Flag triggered an unprecedented wave of support from the diverse Indian community residing in the United Kingdom. Indians hailing from various parts of the UK journeyed to London to demonstrate their unwavering solidarity with the Indian Flag and the unity of India. The gathering emphatically rejected the concept of Khalistan, affirming that there is no acceptance or endorsement of such separatist ideologies.