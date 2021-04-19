NIA Reveals Pakistan’s ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International To Create Unrest In Punjab

The NIA on April 17 filed a charge-sheet against seven narco-smugglers associated with Babbar Khalsa International. Republic Media Network has exclusively accessed the copy of the chargesheet exposing the plot of Pakistan Intelligence Agency Inter-Services Intelligence and banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International.

Pakistani ISI handler Arif told accused Gurpartap Singh that he will sell the heroin and then either he will buy weapons for Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and other terrorists or provide the money to the terrorists and operatives of Babbar Khalsa. Arif also told that the proposed consignment will be for Gurpartap. In addition, he also told that Gurpartap has strong connections with ISI in Pakistan.

“Investigation has established that accused Gurpartap Singh has been involved in smuggling of heroin and gold since 2004. He has been part of the larger conspiracy of smuggling of heroin and arms/ammunition into India to actively assist revival of BKI activities. He is an active member of BKI. His role is to collect proceeds of heroin and collect arms/ammunitions smuggled from Pakistan into India and forward them to the cadres of BKI and to create unrest in Punjab. In the first week of June, 2020 Sham Lal visited the house of Gurpartap Singh,” NIA chargesheet accessed by Repubic reads.

It further added that accused Ajeet Kumar remained an operative of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). He was involved in the 2005 Delhi Cinema Blast which was claimed by BKI. He had also been part of a larger conspiracy of smuggling of heroin, arms and ammunition into India for the revival of BKI cadres. Accused Ajeet Kumar played a vital role in transporting heroin

“Accused Bishan Dass @ Raju is an old operative of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). He was involved in the 2005 Delhi Cinema Blast which was owned by BKI. He has been part of the larger conspiracy of smuggling of heroin and arms/ammunition into India to help with the revival of BKI cadres. Accused Bishan Dass played a vital role in transporting of heroin from Jammu,” chargesheet added.

The case pertains to 16.1. recovery of heroin weighing 61 Kgs and 420 gms and opium weighing 1.245 Kg along with two pistols, three magazines and 100 live cartridges that were recovered from the spot. A case under FIR No. 65/2020 dated 20.09.2020 was registered at PS Arnia, District Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, under sections 307, 120B & 121 of Indian Penal code and sections 7 & 25 of the Arms Act relating to unprovoked firing from Pakistan side of the border near Bulley Chak at a local police party led by SHO PS Arnia, District Jammu. On 20.09.2020, a local police party led by SHO PS Arnia. District Jammu was on patrolling duty.

Image Credits: PTI