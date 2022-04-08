NIA Says 'pseudo Outfits Controlled From Pakistan Radicalising Kashmiri Youth'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a fresh chargesheet filed before a Delhi Court has alleged that post the abrogation of Article 370, pseudo offshoot groups are being portrayed as indigenous resistance groups by proscribed terror outfits based in Pakistan in order to commit terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir. Chargesheet has been filed against 25 people.

The fresh chargesheet filed before Delhi's Patiala House Court states that there exists a deep-rooted conspiracy by proscribed terror outfits based across the border who are joining hands in form of a united group and shifting their modus operandi by floating pseudo offshoot outfits portrayed as indigenous resistance groups, under the umbrella of which, terrorist acts are being committed with an intention to claim deniability at the international level.

The chargesheet further alleges that post abrogation of Article 370, the said shift was discernible in claims of terrorist acts done in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chargesheet names offshoot outfits such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), United Liberation Front, Muslim Janbaaz Force (MJF), Kashmir Janbaaz Force (KJF), Kashmir Tigers, Kashmir Fight, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Kashmir Gaznavi Force etc, saying that the said groups have suddenly mushroomed in Jammu and Kashmir, laying claims to various terrorist acts.

The probe conducted by the terror act investigators revealed that the said pseudo outfits are rechristened versions of proscribed terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and have been floated under a deep-rooted conspiracy to portray terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as home-grown insurgency.

'Deep-rooted conspiracy to radicalise Kashmiri youth': NIA to court

The NIA further told the court that a deep-rooted conspiracy to radicalise the youth of Kashmir through the use of new-age media like social media, websites, and encrypted cyberspace, exists.

"At the centre of this conspiracy lies a well-organised propaganda machinery operating on cyberspace through various websites, blogs, social media handles, closed channels on encrypted communication platforms etc. wherein concocted and skewed narrative is presented to impressionable youth with an intent to radicalise them and motivate them to join terrorist ranks or as Over Ground Workers for support to terrorist activities," the NIA said in a statement.

The terror investigators further stated that the propaganda network, having its origin and roots from the across the border, are providing online training in the handling of weapons, explosives, use of online stealth mechanisms such as virtual numbers and VPNs and communications over encrypted platforms so as to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies.

The said chargesheet has been filed in Delhi's Patiala House Court in a case relating to the hatching of conspiracy both on physical as well as cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other parts of the country, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Anti-Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.