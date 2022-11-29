NIA Searches Key Bishnoi Aide Ravi Rajgarh’s Residence, As Part Of Multi-state Raids

As a part of National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) multi-state raids targeted at the gangster-terrorist nexus, conducted early morning on November 29 (Tuesday), following gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s questioning, the anti-terror agency also carried out search operations at Bishnoi’s close aide Ravi Rajgarh. Separately, NIA also raided locations of the henchmen of Yamunanagar gangster, in coordination with the local police, informed sources.

NIA raided Simranjit Singh baba’s home, who is involved in Kala Rana’s gang. He is also accused of attacking the police. The NIA team took him into custody after 2 hours of questioning. Simranjit came out of jail only 2 days ago.

Notably, the raids are targeted at dismantling the emerging nexus between the gangsters, terrorists and drug smugglers in the country and abroad, added sources. The raids were conducted on the basis of two FIRs filed against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Neeraj Bawana.

NIA raids against gangster-terrorist nexus

NIA also raided the house of gangster Ravi Rajgarh in the Khanna district of Punjab. He is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. According to sources, NIA has taken the bank passbooks of families and CCTV data from Ravi Rajgarh’s residence.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids belonging to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides on November 29. The raids are being conducted in several states - . Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Bishnoi was placed under arrest by the NIA in connection with terrorist-gangster nexus case. He is currently in custodial remand. During his questioning the NIA learnt about a few conspiracies after which they decided to conduct search operations.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

Following singer Sidhu Moosewala’s brutal killing, it is pertinent to mention the raids also can be attributed to the inputs received by the central agencies by the state police about the emerging nexus between the terrorists and the gangsters to carry out multiple killings in Punjab and Delhi.

On November 24, NIA arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with a terror-related case, which involved conspiracy hatched by terror operatives in coordination with various terror outfits based in India and abroad. The objective was to work in collusion with drug peddlers, criminal syndicates and carry out terror acts and sensational crimes. The terror outfits also worked on creating an ecosystem and raising resources required to strike terror in the minds of the people of the country.

IMAGE: Republic