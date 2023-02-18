NIA Seizes 3 Cars In Kashmir Valley Used By Terrorists To Carry Out Terror Attacks 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized three vehicles as proceeds of terror in the case regarding the recovery and seizure of arms and ammunition from Devender Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the vehicles were seized by the investigating agency. According to officials, these vehicles were used by accused persons for the furtherance of terror activities in Kashmir Valley.

The official statement released by the NIA, reads, "The case pertains to the arrest of 04 accused persons, including two active terrorists of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen (HM), who was going out of the UT of J&K to commit terrorist acts, in a Hyundai i20 Car bearing Registration No. JK-03H-1738."

"Based on the information, this car was intercepted at Al-Stop naka on Srinagar-Jammu Highway, near Mir Bazar Police Post, District Kulgam (J&K), on 11.01.2020. During the search, one AK-47 Rifle, 03 pistols, 01 hand grenade, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered and seized," the official statement adds.

The investigation in the case has also revealed that the Hyundai i20 car owned by accused Irfan Shafi Mir, the Maruti 800 registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and used by his son accused Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, and Hyundai i20 Sportz registered and used by Tanveer Ahmad, were used for terror activities in Kashmir Valley.

The seizure of these cars was made in the case regarding the recovery and seizure of arms and ammunition from Devender Singh, Dy.SP, J&K Police. Further investigation in the case is underway by the NIA.