NIA Seizes Incriminating Material From The House Of Pune ISIS Module Case Accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided the residence of arrested Shamil Saquib Nachan, an accused in the Pune ISIS module case, and seized some incriminating material that was exposing the terrorist organisation's conspiracy to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the nation.

After the searches at Padgha, Thane house of Shamil, who was a member of an ISIS sleeper cell, the agency found several mobile phones, hard disks, and a few handwritten documents, etc., which are being examined. He was held for participating in Bomb (IED) Assembly and Training Workshops and also in the fabrication and testing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He used to work with five other accused named Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi, and Abdul Kadir Pathan, along with some other suspects, in a bid to organise a bigger conspiracy to incite violence across different parts of the country by making and exploding IEDs. However, both Iman and Yunus, members of the 'Sufa terrorist gang', who were absconding and were declared 'most wanted by the NIA (National Investigation Agency), were recently held by the Pune police in a case involving the recovery of explosives from a car in Rajasthan in April 2022.

What did the investigation reveal?

The probe by the agency has revealed that in the case of the Pune ISIS module, Shamil and the other members of an ISIS Sleeper Cell had assembled IEDs at a house in Kondha, Pune, where they also formed and participated in a Bomb (IED) Assembly and Training Workshops shop last year. They even carried out a controlled explosion to test an IED that was fabricated by them.