NIA Seizes Rs 91 Lakh Drug Proceeds From Field In Gurwal Village Of J&K's Samba

The National Investigation Agency has recovered a huge sum of amount, Rs. 91 lakhs in cash from a field in Gurwal village of Ramgarh sector of Samba district. Recovery has been made from the fields of accused BSF Sub Inspector Romesh Kumar who was arrested by NIA on March 1, 2021.

“NIA had arrested five accused persons from Srinagar and Jammu on 01.03.2021 and had taken them on remand for 15 days. Based upon examination and disclosure of arrested accused persons, NIA conducted searches and recovered proceeds of narcotics smuggling to the tune of 91 Lakhs. The amount was found concealed in a field in village Gurwal, PS Ramgarh, Distt. Samba, J&K. Investigation revealed that arrested accused Romesh Kumar had received the cash proceeds of drugs from narco-smugglers based in Kashmir valley for self as well as for further channelization to different terrorist entities,” NIA Spokesperson said. READ | NIA court sentences ISIS terrorist to 7 yrs of rigorous imprisonment

Romesh was a BSF cop who was on deputation to Narcotics Control Bureau and it was during NCB tenure, he started working for these Nacro-Terror cartels. Earlier on September 29, National Investigation Agency raided the house of the then NCB official in Vijaypur and recovered some important documents after his links emerged in the Handwara Narco-Terrorism case.

Recovery has been made in the Handwara Narco-Terrorism case which was initially registered at PS Handwara on June 11, 2020, wherein during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge, Handwara, accused Abdul Momin Peer’s Hyundai Creta vehicle was intercepted by police and during search Rs. 20 Lakhs along with two Kgs Heroin was recovered and later the case was handed over to NIA on 23.06.2020. Case was registered under sections of 120-B & 121 of the IPC, u/s 8 & 21 of NDPS Act, 1985 and u/s 17, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act 1967.