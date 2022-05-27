NIA Sentences ISIS Terrorist To 7 Years In Prison & Rs 45K Fine In Parbhani ISIL Case

NIA sentenced an ISIS terrorist to 7 years in prison. The case pertains to making an IED bomb in India under the direction of operatives from Syria using the internet. The convict was accused in the Parbhani ISIL case and was given the prison sentence at the NIA court in Mumbai. The case was registered by the NIA in 2016.

The case relates to ISIS operatives in Syria involved in radicalising Indian youth by using the internet as a medium and helping locals to design and fabricate an Improvised Electronic Device (IED) with bomb-making instructions communicated from Syria.

Accused sentenced to seven years imprisonment & fine of Rs 45,000 imposed

The accused Mohammed Shahed Khan alias Lala has been given seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 45,000 under Sections 13, (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy), 20 (member of a terrorist organization), 38 (support to a terrorist organisation), 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 (attempt to cause explosion), 5 (making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances), 6 (abets or is accessory to sections under the act) of Explosive Substance Act, 1908.

NIA in a statement said that the case was registered on July 2016 at the Anti-Terrorism Squad police station, Mumbai, Maharashtra, and was then registered again by the anti-terrorism agency on September 14, 2016 and after the completion of the investigations, a chargesheet was filed on October 2, 2016.

Another accused in the case also given 7-year imprisonment

In the same case, an accused person identified as Naser Bin Yafai alias (Chaus), a civil contractor from Parbhani has already been sentenced to 7 years in prison by the NIA special court, Mumbai on May 6, 2022. After he pleaded guilty, his lawyer withdrew from the case. All the convicts in the case were in contact with ISIS operatives in Syria and were planning bomb blasts during Ramzan for which they had sourced the required material. The accused were booked under the Sections of the stringent anti-terror law, UAPA - Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

The case is still ongoing and further trial will continue.

Image: PTI, REPRESENTATIVE