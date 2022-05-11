NIA Set To Open Office In Madhya Pradesh To Probe Terror Activities: Narottam Mishra

In a notable development, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has mentioned that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to open its functional office in the state to probe into unlawful activities and operations of terror outfits. The update comes a month after Madhya Pradesh Police nabbed three members of an extremist organisation Al-Sufa from the Nimbaheda area of Chittorgarh. Notably, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Anti Terror Squad (ATS) recovered 12 kg RDX, bomb-making material, and a timer amidst the probe in Nimbaheda.

The NIA is set to open a branch in Madhya Pradesh while the agency is conducting a detailed probe into the whereabouts and nefarious activities of outfits like Al-Sufa and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in the state, news agency PTI quoted a state government official as saying.

In March 2022, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested four alleged terrorists of the banned organisation JMB from Bhopal and seized Jihadi literature and electronic devices from their procession.

Madhya Pradesh ATS nabs terrorists from Bhopal's Aishbagh

Earlier in March, Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) nabbed several terrorists from the state’s capital Bhopal. The arrest was made under the massive operation run by the intelligence agencies. As per sources, the arrests were made from the Aishbagh area of Bhopal.

MP ATS seized religious texts, literature, laptops and other incriminating evidence from the residence of the accused. A thorough inspection and investigation of the seized material were conducted to divulge more information from the same. Following the arrests, the police later conducted a raid in the surrounding areas to further lookout for other suspects related to the perpetrators. Republic sources, privy to the details of the operations, informed that the accused had built a hideout in the area and were planning to conduct a massive terror operation. The police were also probing their connection with the banned terrorist outfit SIMI (Student’s Islamic Movement of India).

Nearly 50-60 police officials were involved in the operation. It is suspected that the busted operations were sleeper cells of a terrorist organisation.