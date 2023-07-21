NIA-SIU Raid Active Terrorist’s House In Kishtwar, Recover Documents

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kishtwar Police on Friday conducted raids at the houses of active terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police sources said. The house of active terrorist Reyaz Ahmad in Marwah area has been raided since morning by the team.

According to Republic media network’s sources, raids started at around 8 am and are still underway. The team has already seized many documents. Reyaz an active terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen, is said to be providing cover to Jehangir Saroori, the longest surviving terrorist of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Officials said that the raids are underway in the Marwah area, which has no mobile connectivity. The case was registered under sections of 3, 13, 20, 38, 39 of UAPA in Kishtwar against Riyaz and his associates.