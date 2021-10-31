NIA Special Court Sentences Man To 7-year Prison Term In Bhiwandi Fake Currency Case

In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court of Mumbai on Saturday convicted and sentenced an accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in Bhiwandi Maharashtra FICN (Fake Indian Currency Notes) case where fake currency notes of Rs. 4,78,000 were recovered.

NIA Special Court, Mumbai convicts and sentences an accused in Bhivandi Maharashtra FICN case pic.twitter.com/XILVG0hH65 — NIA India (@NIA_India) October 31, 2021

As per an official statement, the NIA stated, "Yesterday (30.10.2021) NIA Special Court, Mumbai pronounced judgement in 03/2018/NIA/MUM pertaining to recovery of Fake Indian Currency Notes having face value of Rs. 4,78,000/- from five accused namely i) Rehan Abbas Shaikh (ii) Shafahad Mukhtar Ansari (iii) Anees Iklak Shaikh (iv) Kishor Namdeo Fular and (v) Rohit Kumar Nagendra Singh all residents of Bandra (E), Mumbai."

"The case was originally registered as FIR No. 357/2018 dated 11/10/2018 at Bhiwandi Taluka PS., District-Thane, Maharashtra under section 489-B, 489-C, & 34 of Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, NIA re-registered the case as RC-03/2018/NIA/MUM on 04/12/2018 and took up the investigation. After investigation, NIA had filed three charge-sheets on 05.01.2019, 30.09.2019 and 23.04.2021 against 9 accused persons," it added.

The apex agency further added, "On 30.10.2021 accused Rohit Kumar Nagendra Singh pleaded guilty before NIA Special Court, Mumbai and the Court convicted him for the offence under S.120-B, 489 (B) and 489 (C) of IPC and sentenced him to 7 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and fine of Rs. 1000/-. Trial against the remaining charge-sheeted accused is continuing."

Image: PTI