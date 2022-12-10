NIA Steps Up Pursuit Of Most Wanted Lashkar Terrorists Carrying ₹10 Lakh Bounty

National Investigation Agency (NIA) released a poster in south Kashmir on December 10, of four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists against whom a bounty of ₹ 10 Lakh was announced earlier this year. Notably, three out of the four hail from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and one is from the Kashmir valley.

They are responsible for attacks on security forces and minorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Cash reward against four LeT terrorists

In the poster with the photos of the four terrorists, the NIA has mentioned a cash reward of Rs 10 Lakh against each of the four terrorists - Basit Ahmed Dar, Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani and Saifullah Sajid.

Dar, a resident of Kulgam is a hardcore terrorist of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT’s frontal outfit The Resistance Front (TRF); Sajjad, Salim and Saifullah woh are from Srinagar, Sindh (Pakistan) and Punjab (Pakistan) respectively are also from TRF.

The four terrorists are wanted in case, RC 32/2021/NIA/DLI registered in the Delhi police station. As per the NIA officials, the conspiracy was hatched by leaders of LeT in Pakistan, on whose order Sajjad Gul was passing on the information to carry out killings of civilians in the Kashmir valley.

IMAGE: Republic World, representative