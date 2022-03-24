NIA Takes Over Investigation Of Bajrang Dal Activist's Murder In Karnataka's Shivamogga

Over a month after 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday took over the case for further detailed investigation. Several ministers and BJP leaders had earlier urged the Central government to probe the matter as soon as possible.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 22, requesting him to hand over the case to NIA. The Karnataka Police has arrested eight people in the case so far. As per reports, the NIA on Wednesday registered a formal complaint in the case in a New Delhi court.

While the main conspirators, Syed Nadeem and Qasif, and one more accused were arrested from Bengaluru on February 21, the other three were apprehended on February 22. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had informed that the last two arrests were made on February 23.

26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha killed

On February 20, a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga by unknown assailants. While the saffron worker was immediately taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Several Bajrang Dal workers had gathered outside the hospital to protest against the shocking murder. As per the state police, the accused came in a car, chased Harsha and killed him. The incident took place near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogaa district of Karnataka, police added.

A day after his death, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, had raised questions about the Popular Front of India's (PFI's) role and had demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the Bajrang Dal activist's murder in Shivamogga district. Several Union Ministers have also urged the Central government to probe the matter as soon as possible.