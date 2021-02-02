NIA Takes Over The Delhi IED Blast Case After Getting Orders From Home Ministry: Sources

The Israel Embassy blast case on Tuesday has been officially handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Ministry of Home Affairs, as per Government sources. The premier investigative agency NIA handles such cases that are linked to terror.

A day after the blast, the Delhi Police special cell had begun an investigation into the case and an FIR lodged. An alert was issued at all airports, important installations, and government buildings in view of the blast, and enhanced security measures were put in place by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A copy of a threat letter addressed to the "Israel Embassy Ambassador" was recovered from the site of the blast by the Delhi Police on Monday. The letter written in English mentions the names of Gen Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force who was killed in a US airstrike in January 2020, and Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizad, who played a crucial role in the country's nuclear programme and was assassinated near Tehran in November the same year, also by the US.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude for the “efforts to retain Israeli representatives following the terrorist incident near the Israeli Embassy in India.” As the investigating agencies were then yet to identify any suspect related to the minor blast of January 29 near the Israeli Embassy, the Israel PM’s office said that PM Modi has stated that India is “committed” to human society and that New Delhi will continue to cooperate with Jerusalem in the “fight against terrorism”.

On January 31, the Himachal Pradesh Police had also sounded an alert and intensified patrolling in Israeli-dominated areas of the state in wake of the IED blast.

Blast near Israel Embassy

On the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off around 5:05 PM on Friday causing a minor blast. While no injuries have been reported due to the blast, the windows of few cars in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report on the incident and Home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed by Delhi Commissioner, NSA Ajit Doval, and top IB officials. Doval has taken stock of the situation while enhanced security measures have been put in place. The blast took place a few kilometers from Vijay Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony that marked the culmination of Republic Day celebrations.

