NIA Takes Sachin Vaze To Mithi River, Evidence 'destroyed' Recovered From Riverbed | Watch

In a key development this Sunday, the National Investigative Agency took ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to the Mithi river bridge in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex area, for crime scene recreation and evidence recovery in connection with the Antilia bomb scare probe. Republic Media Network gets visuals as NIA continued a more than 2-hour long search operation into Mithi riverbed in Vazegate probe.

From what is evident from the visuals, the NIA with the help of a team of 11 divers, has recovered 2 CCTV DVRs, 2 CPUs, 2 hard disks, 1 laptop, 1 printer, and 2 number plates from the river-bed. Sources have reported that the number plates recovered have been reported stolen in Aurangabad and blacklisted since November 2020.

Moreover, after recovering ten pieces of evidence from the Mithi riverbed, NIA sources have stated that Vaze has allegedly confessed to tossing pieces of evidence into the Mithi river.

NIA sources further stated that the recovered DVRs are from Vaze's housing society where the Scorpio (which was found with explosives outside Antilia) was parked between February 17-24. Sources state that the evidence which was recovered from the riverbed was allegedly in Vaze's custody till Mansukh Hiren's death.

