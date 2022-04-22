NIA Team Probes Sunjwan Terror Site To Foil 'bigger Conspiracy' Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team headed by an SSP rank official reached the terror operation site where two terrorists were gunned down by security officers in Jammu’s Sunjwan region on Friday. In view of the stringency of the terror operation foiled by security officials in Jammu, NIA conducted searches.

Republic Media Network reported from the site and captured the exclusive visuals of the agency investigating the plot where terrorists had sought shelter and had attacked security personnel.

NIA investigates the Sunjawan terror site

To access the incriminating evidence in the case, the investigation body was seen scrutinizing every nook and corner of the plot from where terrorists had hurled grenades and fired bullets at security officials.

The terror attack thwarted by the security personnel has alarmed the security agencies as it had taken place just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu’s Palli village. The village is in close proximity to the spot of the attack - Sunjwan village.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu on April 24, to celebrate Panchayati Raj Diwas. A bigger terror conspiracy was busted two days prior to his visit. The security personnel neutralised two terrorists belonging to the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in an encounter. A CISF officer was also martyred and nine others were injured during the operation.

The incident took place when a CISF bus carrying 15 personnel was proceedings towards the Jammu airport when it came under attack after terrorists lobbed a grenade and sprayed it with bullets before hiding in the nearby locality. The attack killed Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) SP Patel and injured others. The force retaliated effectively and neutralised two terrorists.

Security officials bust terror conspiracy ahead of PM Modi’s visit to J&K

Security officials claimed that the Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to conduct a ‘suicide attack’ in the area and their infiltration could be a part of a ‘bigger conspiracy.’

DGP Dilbag Singh said that the two terrorists were part of a suicide squad of Pakistan-based JeM and their infiltration could be a "big conspiracy" to sabotage PM's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The initial probe revealed that the two terrorists entered the outskirts of Jammu on Thursday after infiltrating from the international border in the RS Pura sector. The terrorists were reportedly staying in a locality close to the Sunjwan Army camp.

Besides, it is noteworthy that PM Modi’s upcoming visit will be his first in the Union territory following the historical abrogation of Article 370. PM Modi is expected to launch several development projects worth over Rs 38,000 crores during his visit to Palli, which is India’s first carbon-neutral village.