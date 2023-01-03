NIA Team Visits Dhangri Village Where Terrorists Killed Six People; Join Probe With Forces

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the Dhangri village in Rajouri district on January 3, Wednesday where six people including two children were killed by terrorists in a dastardly act killed on January 1, Sunday. On the following day, an IED blast occurred in the same area in Rajouri, in which a child was killed and left 10 got critically injured.

Moreover, one more IED was also spotted at the place but it was later inactivated, informed ADGP Mukesh Singh.

NIA visits Rajouri’s Dhangri

NIA teams started their probe in Dhangri village following a new modus operandi to visit places of terror incidents. Notably, the NIA team will take an account of the incidents working jointly with the sleuths of Jammu and Kashmir police in order to keep a watch and note down the methods of civilian killings in both the attacks in Rajouri.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said, "A blast occurred near the house of the victim of yesterday's firing incident in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village. One child has succumbed to the injuries. Five people have been injured and one person is critical. Another suspected IED was spotted which is being cleared."

Rajouri terror attack

Two armed men carrying AK series rifles killed six people including two children of the minority community in Rajouri’s Dhangri on Sunday. Following the incident, the police and the Indian Army immediately launched a search operation.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha visited the bereaved families and announced compensation for them, he vowed to punish the criminals. “An ex gratia of Rs. 10 lahks and a government job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in the dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure the best treatment to injured.”

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh also assured the terrorists responsible for the attack will be eliminated, "This is an unfortunate incident, we have been hit. All forces are working to reach those (perpetrators). We are trying to wipe out the enemy. We are with families. We want them to cremate their dear ones. All security measures will be reviewed if needed... We will find these dogs and wipe them."

