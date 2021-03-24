NIA Tells Court Maharashtra ATS Is Yet To Handover Mansukh Hiren Case; BJP Meets Governor

Three days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to take over the Mansukh Hiren case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is yet to hand over relevant documents, the NIA informed the special NIA court on Tuesday, even as Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate that it's not only an MHA mandate but two statutory provisions that necessitate the handover, and that the NIA hadn't seized control of the case from the other agency out of respect and propriety considerations.

Mansukh Hiren, the owner of a green-coloured Scorpio that was found containing explosive materials outside the Antila, the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. After that, the investigation into his death was being probed by Maharashtra ATS, until the MHA on March 20 asked the agency to hand over the probe to NIA. However, the ATS has quickly moved to a position where it claims it has 'solved' the case and even held a press conference on the matter which Ravi Shankar Prasad called suspicious, suggesting an attempt to end the probe at the arrested Sachin Vaze and some accomplices, and not probe any larger conspiracy.

BJP delegation meets Maharashtra Governor

In a closely related development in the larger Vazegate scandal, after Devendra Fadnavis addressed a press conference on Tuesday afternoon wherein he claimed to have 6.3 GB of data allegedly of a postings racket within the Maharashtra politico-bureaucracy, a delegation of BJP leaders led by the former Maharashtra Chief Minister also arrived at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday morning to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

During his Tuesday press conference, Fadnavis had also countered NCP chief Sharad Pawar's claims that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was admitted to the hospital in Nagpur from February 5 to 15 due to Covid and subsequently put under isolation, thereby rendering any meetings with Sachin Vaze improbable. He then travelled to Delhi where he submitted the case evidence to the Union Home Ministry.

ATS seizes printer allegedly used for threat letter in Antila bomb conspiracy

In a big clincher, the Maharashtra ATS on Tuesday seized a printer from suspended constable Vinayak Shinde who was arrested in the Mansukh Hiren death case. As per sources, this printer was allegedly used to print the threat letter that was placed in the gelatin stick-laden Scorpio outside Antilia on February 25. A diary and some other documents have also been seized, as has a sixth car, a black Volvo.

What is the role of Vinayak Shinde?

ATS had said that constable Vinayak Shinde, who is considered to be the major accomplice of the prime accused suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was 'actively' involved in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. It had said that Shinde had met Vaze at the CIU office at the Mumbai Police Headquarters a day before Hiren was found dead in the Kalwa creek.

Notably, constable Vinayak Shinde is a suspended police constable who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007 in the Lakhan Bhaiya encounter case. He has been on parole since May 2020.

More arrests likely: ATS

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Maharashtra ATS chief Jai Jeet Singh revealed that more arrests in connection with the Mansukh Hiren case are likely soon. He further added that a team of officers had returned from Daman and Diu earlier in the day along with the Volvo car allegedly used in the crime and more suspects. Additionally, Singh said that some of the CCTV footage pertaining to the crime has been deleted.

The series of events came to light after Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA in connection with the case pertaining to the recovery of the explosive SUV and a threat letter that was found parked near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25. The ATS has sought Vaze's custody in this regard on March 25, the day when his NIA remand ends.

