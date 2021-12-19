NIA To Chair Security Review Meeting In J&K; Crackdown On Terror Sympathisers On Agenda

In a major crackdown on terror sympathisers in Jammu and Kashmir, Director-General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and D-G CRPF Kuldeep Singh, on December 19, is set to chair a key meeting on the security situation in J&K. Sources have informed that Singh, along with security forces, is intending to chalk out strategies to identify terror sympathisers in the Union Territory and devise resolutions to keep things in check.

While officials of other counter-terrorism agencies will attend the meeting, Singh will chair the J&K's security reviewing session. This is Singh's second visit to J&K since the terror spat of targeted killings in October wherein minorities in Kashmir valley were gunned down in broad daylight.

The unfortunate episode includes the killing of famous pharmacist in Srinagar, Makhan Lal Bindroo, and two teachers who were punished for standing in attention of the country's national anthem at their school's Independent Day celebration.

It is pertinent to note that Singh's visit comes at a time when the UT's security forces are engaged in eliminating militants and cross-border-trained terrorists. Here's a look at notable encounters and crackdowns on terrorism in J&K in recent times. In this year so far, nearly 10 heavily armed terrorists have been neutralized by the army in areas South of Pir Panchal.

Pakistan's Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Haji Arif, the terror guide, was gunned down by the Indian Army on November 26. He was tasked to revive terrorism in Poonch and Rajouri by the ISI. Arif was in touch with some of the surrendered terrorists, who had informed the security agencies regarding ISI's plan.

Terrorist identified as Abu Zarar was killed in a Poonch encounter. This came as a major success to J&K Forces as Zarar was sent by Pakistan and was a top terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. Arms and ammunition including AK-47 rifle were also recovered.

On December 8, a drone was spotted near the Sundergarh village of Amritsar along the Indo-Pak border that was pushed back by the BSF after firing. BSF personnel were patrolling at BOP Sundergarh in the Ajnala sector of Amritsar.

On December 11, another drone activity along the Indo-Pak border alerted security forces. BSF Director-General Pankaj K Singh expressed concern over the drone activities. He claimed that there have been cases of 67 drones along the Indo-Pak border in recent times. Out of these 67 cases, BSF has also succeeded in shooting down the drone twice.

On December 13, terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. According to the J&K Police, 2 personnel were martyred in the attack, and at least 14 were reported to be injured. Following this, Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM's) released a video suggesting involvement in the attack. The video was released by Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed) that said 'more to come'.

On December 15, security forces eliminated two TRF (The Resistance Front) terrorists in an encounter that took place in the Kulgam district. The faceoff started at around 11.20 p.m. in the Redwani area and went on for three hours until two terrorists were neutralised.

On December 16, a dummy aeroplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' (Pakistan International Airlines) written on it was recovered by Jammu & Kashmir Police in the Lambari area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.

A terrorist was killed in a seven-hour encounter that started at Usgam Pathri, Rajpura area of Pulwama with joint coordination of J&K Police and security forces on December 14.