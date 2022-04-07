NIA to probe case of arrest of 4 terror suspects in Bhopal

Bhopal, Apr 7 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe in the case related to the arrest of four alleged members of the banned terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Bhopal last month, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday.

“Four terrorists of JMB were arrested in Bhopal. Now, the NIA will investigate this case,” Mishra said in a video posted on Twitter.

The MP police had arrested the terror suspects - identified as Fajhar Ali alias Mehmood, Mohammad Aqueel alias Ahmed, Jahuruddin alias Ibrahim and Fajhar Jainul Abadeen alias Akram - from the state capital on March 13.

Mishra had earlier said jihadi literature and electronic devices were seized from their possession.

JMB, which was involved in the 2018 bomb blast at Bodh Gaya in Bihar, is banned in India since 2019. PTI MAS RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)