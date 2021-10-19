NIA To Take Over Probe Into Targeted Civilian Killings In Jammu & Kashmir

In a major update pertaining to the increased targeted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe into four cases, including the killing of ML Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and pharmacist. The other three cases include the killings of Virendra Paswan, Supinder Kaur, and Deepak Chand.

In addition, the killing of two non-local labourers in Kulgam will also be probed by the Central agency. According to sources, the NIA is looking into the role of Pakistan and is looking at the killings as 'lone wolf' attacks carried out by an overground network of terrorist organisations. Sources said that the NIA is waiting for an official notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Amit Shah chairs top security meeting

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the National Security Strategies Conference with police chiefs of all states and union territories at the Intelligence Bureau Headquarters. The meeting focused on internal challenges in India and the challenges faced by the states. The attendees discussed ways to tackle the situation firmly.

The meeting was attended by DGPs (Director General of Police) of all the states and Union Territories, along with senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau, who gave a detailed presentation to the Home Minister. The Director Generals of central paramilitary forces, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and senior officials of the Home Ministry were also present in the meeting.

Targeted civilian killings in Kashmir

In recent weeks, eleven civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations. In the most recent attacks, two labourers from Bihar -- Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev -- were shot dead in Kulgam on Saturday. Previously, a hawker from Bihar (Arbind Kumar Sah) and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh (Sagir Ahmad) were killed. Of the 11 people killed, five were non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents.

The killings began with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar. Later, two teachers -- Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur -- and a street food vendor Virender Paswan were killed by terrorists. In all instances, terrorists have checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley and other major cities against terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen.